news

Actress Lala Akindoju and culinary master Chef Fregz broke the internet yesterday by announcing that it was their wedding day. What seemed like one of the best-kept secrets in showbiz, the wedding was attending by the best and brightest from the entertainment world and here are all the best looks from Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz nuptials.

We love a celebrity wedding! From the dazzling aso-ebi to the fabulously- dressed guests and this one was no different. Celebrity chef, Oritse Gbubemi Fregene and actress Kemi Lala Akindoju tied the knot yesterday in a traditional ceremony in Lagos.

The low-key couple took over Instagram as family and friends gathered to celebrate their special day.

Check out all the best looks below!