All the best-dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards

The glitz and glamour were on full display and here are some of the best-dressed stars;
Yesterday was the Golden Globes Awards and as usual Hollywood actors came out shining as bright as the stars in the sky.
Laverne Cox
Laverne was draped in a blue John Galliano gown. Very feminine and beautiful.
Angela Bassett
Angela looked like all the stars in a silver halterneck Pamela Holland gown.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica was an absolute work of art in this nude Oscar Dela Renta gown.
Jenna Ortega
Taking a break from her usual black and dark colours, the Wednesday star looked gorgeous in this peach gown in Gucci.
Niecy Nash
Niecy was hands down the best dressed in a purple gown and robe, absolutely regal.
Selena Gomez
Selena looked stunning and breathtaking in Valentino, a very regal red carpet-worthy outfit.
Quinta Brunson
Okay, loved loved the draping and the pink underlay, the outfit is so appropriate for her petite body.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl looked absolutely stunning and glamorous in this Jason Rembert gown, it was age appropriate and sparkling.
MJ Rodriguez
She was couture fabulous, such an impeccably beautiful artsy outfit by Pomellato.
