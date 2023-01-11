ADVERTISEMENT
All the best-dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

Yesterday was the Golden Globes Awards and as usual Hollywood actors came out shining as bright as the stars in the sky.

Best dressed at the Golden Globes Awards {Instagram}
The glitz and glamour were on full display and here are some of the best-dressed stars;

Laverne was draped in a blue John Galliano gown. Very feminine and beautiful.

Angela looked like all the stars in a silver halterneck Pamela Holland gown.

Jessica was an absolute work of art in this nude Oscar Dela Renta gown.

Taking a break from her usual black and dark colours, the Wednesday star looked gorgeous in this peach gown in Gucci.

Niecy was hands down the best dressed in a purple gown and robe, absolutely regal.

Selena looked stunning and breathtaking in Valentino, a very regal red carpet-worthy outfit.

Okay, loved loved the draping and the pink underlay, the outfit is so appropriate for her petite body.

Sheryl looked absolutely stunning and glamorous in this Jason Rembert gown, it was age appropriate and sparkling.

She was couture fabulous, such an impeccably beautiful artsy outfit by Pomellato.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

