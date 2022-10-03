RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

All of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s BBNaija eviction outfits - Spoiler alert! He slayed every time

Temi Iwalaiye

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has always been the host with the most and this season he did not fall short.

Ebuka's eviction outfit [Instagram]
Ebuka's eviction outfit [Instagram]

With dazzling and captivating attires that tell a story, Ebuka delivered every Big Brother Naija Season seven eviction Sunday and had us looking forward to what he would wear, even as much as the housemates to be evicted.

Here are his looks for the Sunday night eviction.

For the dual opening ceremony, Ebuka welcomed the housemates in a two-piece neon green outfit.

Then he switched it up in this colourful agbada.

And then an interesting waistcoat.

Before closing the night in this regal northern garb.

Agbada but make it adire.

The detailing on this suit is to die for.

Ugo Monye’s take on aso-oke was certainly interesting.

Ebuka in this crop top, baggy trousers and jacket gave us Gen Z energy, one of our favourite looks.

Ebuka drew inspiration from the first coloured television in this rainbow-coloured aso-oke Agbada.

Ebuka kept it simple in this yellow Trax apparel outfit on the day Amaka got evicted.

Another eviction, another time for Ebuka to shine through. He gave us 70s vibes in this suit and loved the bling and shirtlessness.

Channelling Igbo culture, Ebuka looked spectacular.

Ebuka drew inspiration from military attire. Love to see it.

Using the Idoma attire, Ebuka looked like a supreme leader.

He kept it casual and interesting in palazzo trousers and a feathered pink jacket.

For the last eviction, he paid tribute to past housemates by wearing a tux with their pictures.

He also changed into a very regal jalamia

