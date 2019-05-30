South African photographer, stylist and multi-hyphenate Trevor has been recognised by internationally acclaimed publications from ELLE right through to Vogue for his incredible eye and impressive work ethic.

Trevor first broke on to the fashion scene in 2012 when ELLE SA made him their Style Reporter. Young, ambitious and driven, Trevor soon rose through the ranks and made a name for himself in the South African fashion community. Speaking to Times Live about the opportunity, Trevor said, "I was 19, the opportunity was so big. I got to travel the world and go to various fashion weeks and get an opportunity to showcase my talent on an international level.I learnt how to become a professional creative and how to own my narrative, to use whatever platform I have to elevate my brand and my career.’’

Since then, Trevor has been featured on the Mail and Guardian's 200 You South Africans to watch out for, he has made numerous appearances on GQ’s best dressed list and he was hand-picked by Instagram to display his work to hundreds of millions of avid followers.

Trevor’s work has caught the eye of high profile celebrities including Obama and Naomi Campbell. Naomi Campbell invited Stuurman along to Arise Fashion Week, Lagos in 2017 where he shot some of the biggest models in the world including Iman Hammam and Adonis Bosso. His work was featured in Vogue magazine.

Trevor had the opportunity to photograph the 44th president of America, Barack Obama, an opportunity that he describes as life-changing. Talking about the experience to Times Live, Stuurman explained, "It was one of those dreams I never knew I had until it happened. It just changes everything, your perspective, the way you see life, the way you see power and its proximity."

Not only did Stuurman get to meet Obama, the president even complimented him on his suit, a moment that Trevor says he will forever treasure.

Trevor’s impact is undeniable and the way he is rewriting the African narrative and framing it to be enjoyed and understood by a global audience is a sight to behold. A young kid from South Africa, turning his dreams into reality and his passion into profit while still being true to his roots?

Yes, Trevor Stuurman is the real deal and the type of new generation creatives we need to continue to elevate the continent.