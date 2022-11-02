Akin Faminu’s style for Lagos Fashion Week is the quintessential look book for stylish men

In his usual style, he experimented with traditional suits and cuts but added some flare to them. Let’s take you through some of his looks for Lagos Fashion Week;
One of the best street styles from Lagos Fashion Week 2022 was Akin Faminu's.
Day 1
For the first day, he wore a deconstructed denim two-piece. We loved the deconstruction of the jacket and the use of silver jewellery on the outfit. It screams style but in a classy way.
Day 2
For the second day, Akin wore a complete three-piece suit, but we loved how he spiced it up with what looked like a sorcerer’s cloak.
Day 3
For the third day, Akin wears a quilt-like material, we loved the mix of purple and white. The jacket is quite intriguing. The buttons are also quite interesting, it’s shaped like a teddy bear.
