When it comes to men's traditional wear, there's a long list of styles to copy as fashion designers are exploring several creative ways to make men look good.

For today's style inspiration, we'll be looking at style blogger, Akin Faminu. Have you seen a person who has a degree in medicine but is killing it in the fashion scene? Well, Faminu does that. He's a popular face at many fashion events in Lagos as a guest and influencer.

We check out some of his looks on Instagram and we're truly inspired by his native outfits. Here are some of the outfits we fell in love with.

1. Agbada looks so good on Akin Faminu and the color makes it outfit more beautiful. The details in the patterns and embroidery is simply amazing.

This white Agbada ensemble looks amazing on Akin Faminu and we totally love the look. If you're not a big fan of bright colors, white is one color you shouldn't say no to. An all white Agbada is a wardrobe must-have.

This fabric and style depicts African royalty and the cap added the right spice to the look.This can be your everyday regalia not just that Owambe. But you're sure to command royalty at that event in this outfit.

Who says you have to wear Agbada to slay? A well tailored kaftan will help you stand out at that Owambe. This three piece kaftan is one outfit every man should have.

Have you tried Agbada made with 'Adire'? The beauty in African prints can never be overemphasized and Adire is not an exception. Akin Faminu slayed this outfit and we love the patterns and stripes on the fabric.