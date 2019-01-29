Aja Naomi King made a bold statement at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday January 27th in a stunning canary yellow Ralph & Russo gown.

The vivacious yellow of the ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ actress’s Ralph & Russo gown commanded attention and ensured all eyes were on the beautiful, youthful actress. The dress, which had sensual draping, showed off her petite figure to absolute perfection.

She paired the dress with subtle yet stunning EFFY Jewelry which provided just enough sparkle without taking away from her knockout dress or competing with her intricate neckline or the daring split.

Ralph & Russo is a European, privately held company owned and founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo. Ralph & Russo is a high fashion house that specialises in haute couture and ready-to-wear clothes, luxury goods, and fashion accessories.

Their fans include the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow to name a few.