Airport Style: How the cast of "Glamour Girls" jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

When Charles Okpaleke executive producer and CEO of Play Network Studios, is in charge of anything, luxury is assured.

The cast members showed up in Abuja looking stylish and giving us airport style inspiration. Here is how they looked;

Sharon Ooja

Sharon looked so chic in a two piece made from cotton fabric. Those glasses were gorgeous too.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was chilling in a two-piece and a lace corset underneath. Being free and chic when you travel is essential.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse stunned in another silk two-piece and a crop top. Her fringe wig and sunglasses were certainly giving prima donna.

Temisan Emmanuel

Temisan went with a bucket hat, round neck shirt and a tote bag. Comfort is key when traveling in style.

Lily Afegbai