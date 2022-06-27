RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Airport Style: How the cast of "Glamour Girls" jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

The cast of the movie gave us airport fashion and we were inspired by them.

The cast of “Glamour Girls” hopped on a private jet for the premiere of the movie and flew from Lagos to Abuja.

When Charles Okpaleke executive producer and CEO of Play Network Studios, is in charge of anything, luxury is assured.

The cast members showed up in Abuja looking stylish and giving us airport style inspiration. Here is how they looked;

Sharon looked so chic in a two piece made from cotton fabric. Those glasses were gorgeous too.

Toke was chilling in a two-piece and a lace corset underneath. Being free and chic when you travel is essential.

Nse stunned in another silk two-piece and a crop top. Her fringe wig and sunglasses were certainly giving prima donna.

Temisan went with a bucket hat, round neck shirt and a tote bag. Comfort is key when traveling in style.

Another two-piece for the win. What I loved about her look was her razor shape ponytail. Come through, girl.

Airport Style: How the cast of Glamour Girls jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

