Adut Akech Bior showed why she was recently voted 'Model of the Year' as she graced the cover of the prestigious Vogue Paris magazine. The 19-year-old looked amazing as she posed in a pink haute couture ensemble for the iconic fashion magazine's April issue.

Captured by photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh, Adut Akech covers one of the issues whilst Raquel Zimmermann and Andreea Diaconu each feature on the other two covers for the April 2019 edition of Vogue Paris.

The issue is a special edition dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, who was the epitome of elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Adut was brimming with gratitude over being featured in Vogue for the second time in 2019.

'With all the sad heartbreaking things that have been happening in the past week. I'm so thrilled to be waking up and starting off my week with exciting news,' she wrote in the post's caption.

'I'm so thrilled and overjoyed to be sharing my first ever @vogueparis cover shot by the sweetest @inezandvinoodh for April 2019 issue!''

Adult wrote about how proud she was to be part of the Vogue shoot.

'Words to express my gratitude and how thankful and humbled I am to you @emmanuellealt and your entire team at French Vogue for making this dream of mine come true,' she continued.

'I never saw this coming in a million years and it blows my mind sitting here and staring at this cover right now.'

Adut noted that it was another achievement to add to her thriving career.

'This is another huge accomplishment in my career that I am extremely proud of. From the bottom of my heart thank you so much to everyone who was involved and made this shoot possible on and off set,' Adut explained.

'I'm so happy that this is my second Vogue cover of 2019!'