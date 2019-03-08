Adey Soile is celebrating International Women’s Day today witha moving film and empowering editorial called 'More Than A Bloom'.

The film was produced by Lala Akindoju, the founder of Make It Happen Productions and told the story of eight women in various industries, showing us their day to day reality and what it takes to be a woman in business.

In a press release about the editorial, the brand said:

As a brand, Adéy Soile prides itself on supporting and striving to empower women to be the best versions of themselves and achieve all they can through our timeless pieces and our message.

Every year we run a campaign in partnership with respected women breaking grounds in their varying fields of work to honour women all over during International Women’s Day. This year we are working with an amazing group of super women who are breaking boundaries for the next generation; Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Elizabeth Oputa, Latasha Ngwube, Temilade Aduroja, Yagazie Eguare and of course our creative director Tinuade Soile.

Our theme for this year is “More Than a Bloom” which means that we are more than just a pretty rose/flower, we are strong with deep roots able to lift up others. This campaign depicts these women in their everyday working environment.

The collection used during this campaign produced by Adey Soile will be sold throughout the Month of March and 40% of the proceeds of sale will be donated to WARIF (Women At Risk International Foundation) a charity that supports the rehabilitation of young women who have suffered sexual and physical abuse.

Credits

Photocredit: @GazmaduStudios

Makeup: @BeMeBeautystudio @jenniferumeh

Hair: @hairbyugo

Creative Direction: @lalaakindoju

DBA: @kindredkreative

Outfit: @adeysoile