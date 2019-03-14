Yes, you heard right. Our very own Adesua Etomi has graced the cover of Vogue magazine looking ethereal in a yellow dress and floral head band.

She keeps a relatively low profile but when she does it, she does it big indeed. Adesua has thrilled fans by unveiling her cover for the iconic style bible, Vogue. Adesua, who graces the cover of the biggest edition of Vogue worldwide, American Vogue, stars alongside 13 other rising talents who are touted as the world's next best superstars.

Adesua writes:

Nigeria to the world! Celebrate brown girl MAGIC. I'm so thrilled to reveal my cover for @voguemagazines April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe.

14 global superstars were chosen including Angelababy, Doona Bae, Elizabeth Debicki, Golshifteh Farahani, Liv Lisa Fries, Eiza Gonzalez, Hera Hilmar, Scarlett Johansson, Vanessa Kirby , Bruna Marquezine, Deepika Padukone , Alba Rohrwacher and Lea Seydoux.

Introducing Adesua Etomi in the article, Vogue writes:

The Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington can’t walk down the street in Lagos without getting mobbed, and if she’s with her husband, the actor Banky Wellington, forget it—a trip to the grocery store launches a thousand selfies. But unlike some of her cohorts on the shoot, she’s more of a third-culture kid, born in Nigeria and raised mainly in England. (She speaks in two fluent accents—Lagos and the British Midlands.)

She went to school in Coventry, studied drama at University of Wolverhampton, and then got a nine-to-five job with the fashion arm of a large supermarket chain. It was then that, as she puts it, “I can’t explain it—I felt I had to go back to Nigeria.”

That was toward the end of 2012, and in the past six years or so she has become one of the biggest stars in Nollywood, Nigeria’s relatively young film industry. The Wedding Party (2016), a colorful and witty romantic comedy in which she plays the lead opposite Wellington, was the highest-grossing film in the history of Nigerian cinema, until it was eclipsed by its sequel, which also starred Etomi-Wellington.

In fact, she points out, of the four films that have done best for the relatively young industry, she is in three. “I love, love, love Nollywood,” Etomi-Wellington says brightly over tea and biscuits at the shoot. “I feel like she’s my baby, and it’s my responsibility, along with a lot of other performers, to grow her.”