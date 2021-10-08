Adele covers Vogue Magazine and gets candid about her divorce

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about her divorce from Simon Konecki, she said “I was just going through the motions, and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

The divorce apparently affected her nine-year-old son Angelo who couldn’t understand what had happened;

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer because I don’t know the answer. Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does."

"And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.”

According to Adele, she took a while to announce her divorce, although she filed for divorce in 2019.

For Adele, it was a journey of self-discovery after the divorce. Introspectively, she says she had to go back and have a conversation with herself at seven year old to deal with some issues.

“Not being sure if someone who is supposed to love you loves you, and doesn’t prioritize you in any capacity when you’re little. You assume it and get used to it.”

“So my relationship with men in general, my entire life, has always been: You’re going to hurt me, so I’ll hurt you first. It’s just toxic and prevents me from actually finding any happiness.”

This album is going to be different from the rest, precisely because of the level of growth since the last time.

Adele is a mother and a recent divorcee. Listening to her old albums, she says, “I realized that I was the problem. Cause all the other albums are like, You did this! You did that! Fuck you! Why can’t you arrive for me? Then I was like: Oh, shit, I’m the running theme. Maybe it’s me!”

She is incredibly happy about her new relationship with sports manager, Paul Rich “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it. The topic did come up on the way to the game, though. He was like, What are people going to say? And I was like, That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent. And he was like, Okay, cool.”

She had been going to the gym consistently during her divorce even though the weight loss appeared sudden to us, she said, “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women."

"But I’m still the same person. The worst part of the whole thing: The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”