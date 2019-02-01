You might recognise a few names from the list.

All the many names popping up all across the world, especially in music, film, art, activism, social media, fashion and beauty, can get pretty overwhelming to keep up with.

PAPER Magazine, known for frequently breaking the Internet, has done a lot of the work for us. In their list of 100 names worth getting to know in advance for 2019, we spot names like Marsai Martin, Tati Gabrielle, Laetitia Ky, and our very own Adebayo Oke-Lawal.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal has been a foremost figure in the Nigerian fashion scene for a while now with his unique vision to blur the lines between menswear and womenswear in Africa. He is the creative director of Orange Culture, a clothing line he created in 2011, when he was only 20 years old.

Since then, he has informed the direction of men's style in the fashion space and beyond. A style icon himself, Adebayo Oke-Lawal is the perfect mascot for the Orange Culture brand, embodying everything the progressive brand stands for.

That being said, it is no surprise that he is on PAPER Mag's list. He tells the magazine what have been his up-sides and down-sides of 2018 and what he aims to see more of this year:

"2018 was quite a turbulent year for me. A lot of ups and downs. A few come to mind: being a Nigeria-based brand recognized by the CFDA; being the first African brand to be nominated for the CFDA; being on Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa; my spring 2019 collection has been my favorite collection in a long time; getting more involved in the fight against abuse which is something I've talked about in previous collections and in my counseling programs with young people.

I've been self-funded for the past 8 years and we are considering opening the business to investors; that is one of the trickiest dynamics to handle."

Another Nigerian name we can spot on the list are Olivia Anakwe, an international model who had quite an eventful 2018. She was "one of the faces of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Campaign, Miu Miu spring 2018 Campaign, on the cover of Tush Magazine," and walked for Burberry spring 2019, opened for Yohji Yamamoto spring 2019, and was a part of the Miu Miu Holiday 2018 Video Campaign.

Congrats to them both!