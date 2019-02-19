Actor Enyinna Nwigwe features in the “Possible Conversation “ Season 2 campaign by Vanskere

In its second edition of the “ Possible Conversation” with luxury menswear brand – Vanskere and who better to be the next cast than , Award winning Nollywood actor and producer, Enyinna Nwigwe.

Enyinna needs no introduction as he models a tell it all collection in a rare weave of Personality meets Drive . The collection interprets the newly activated style mode of a man on a mission who is prepared to defy all norms as he edges towards his breakthrough success in the turbulent uphill climb of his career yet looking breathlessly stylish . Therein creates the avenue for a Possible Conversation .

The collection parades pieces of time breeching designs of familiar hues ,devoid of the chaos of the “Todays” fast track attention seeking garbs yet preserving the ethics of a pristine range .

Whether at a “Wedding Party” or “Black November” corporate meeting, the undeniable fact is that you are the unconventional conversation starter of the scene who has progressed from just being in the spotlight to becoming the frontline decision maker in a twist of class & style .

Credits:

Model: Enyinna Nwigwe

Photography: Barret Akpokobayen

Styling and Direction: Evans Akere

PR: Morsi PR