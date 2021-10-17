RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A look into Lykos Gonna and its remarkable growth in the global fashion scene

Lykos Gonna was founded in 2017 by Bryant Ugonna Irele.

Bryant Ugonna Irele.
Bryant Ugonna Irele.

Within the fashion industry, there are numerous players with varying ideologies, concepts, and sometimes flamboyant offerings. Fashion seasons around the world are proof that nothing is ever too far-fetched as we’ve seen everything from giant robots as employed by Philipp Plein to blood-infused ‘Satan Shoes’ born from a now-dissolved partnership between rapper Lil Nas X and MSCHF.

However, as much as outlandish forms of fashion would forever be exciting, there’s still a need for regularity and comfort. Lykos Gonna, founded in 2017 by Bryant Ugonna Irele is a high-end streetwear brand situated in Los Angeles, California.

The brand name coined by Bryant translates to ‘Legendary Ruler’ and that gives you a bit of insight into what some of the brand’s values are. Deeply rooted in the idea of heritage and continuity, Lykos Gonna is focused on stories and using fashion to retell age-old tales and historical accounts in its own unique way.

In an official statement, the brand has once described its journey as;

The pursuit and collection of stories that make one a Legendary Ruler [Lykos Gonna]; if not for the plot of others, we would have no plot of our own. We exist in representation of that goal…a dream that started for us generations ago in West Africa.

For Bryant Ugonna Irele and the entire Lykos Gonna team, the connection to home [Africa] is unwavering and their major concern is maintaining a constant momentum while drowning out the noise and focusing on the goal ahead.

The brand’s most recent offering, the Spring Summer (SS20) collection is a streetwear enthusiast’s wet dream. Boasting an assortment of premium apparel ranging from hoodies, sweatsuits, trucker hats, tees, shorts, and more.

What started four years ago as a Nigerian immigrant’s dream has now grown, from his local community to a global brand with representatives, partners, and businesses spread across several continents.

Stocked in choice locations from L.A to Lagos it seems Lykos Gonna’s next move is further expansion as Bryant recently hinted at “expanding on our international networks” during a recent press briefing.

He also spoke on the brand’s upcoming collection which is expected to drop in 2022 and if previous releases are anything to go by, it’s clear that Lykos Gonna is going to stun fans around the world once again.

This is a featured post.

