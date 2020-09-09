Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage was on Monday, September 7, 2020, featured on The New York Times-the version of the article appeared in the print version on Tuesday, September 8.

Running promo for her fourth full-length project titled ‘Celia’ Savage spoke to New York Times in a feature titled ‘Tiwa Savage, Queen of Afrobeats, Makes a New Start’.

Accompanying her words in that feature were two stunning photos which were taken by prolific street style photographer Stephen Tayo.

The photos which were taken at Lagos lifestyle boutique Alára, see the 40-year-old singer in two chic items of clothing by Nigerian designers Kenneth Ize and Tola Adegbite.

Tiwa Savage's wore this see-through dress from Turfah (Stephen Tayo for the New York Times) The New York Times

Styled by Daniel Obasi, the first look sees Ize’s oversized Aso-oke suit with frayed hems paired with mismatched pants on Tiwa as she poses.

From the collection from Adegbite’s Turfah, Obasi puts Savage in a polka dot dress for the second look which was styled with simple earrings and wooden platform heels.