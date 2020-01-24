Paris Fashion Week takes place at one of the world's fashion capital cities, Paris, and it had some amazing designers who strutted the runway with their designs this year.

Some of the collections were so inspiring and beautiful. So, let's take you on a tour so you can get to see the highlights of the Paris Fashion week where you had your favorite designers showcase on the runway.

1. Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh presented his collection 'Heaven On Earth' for Louis Vuitton. In a video posted to LV’s Instagram page, Abloh is heard discussing the range saying, “the collection is about being open-minded and free, even in the constructs of formal menswear.”

2. Offset & Laundered Work Corps

This collaboration was one we never saw coming and it blew our mind away. This collection is titled 'The Road to the New Luxury'

3. Balmain

Balmain used Africa as a theme for the collections they displayed at the fashion week. Drapery and warm natural tones took the spotlight in honor of the creative director’s Ethiopian and Somali origins, signaling 'a desire for freedom” for the collection'. The union of fluid suits and silk textiles offer a fresh meaning of liberation and deliverance to the new Balmain Man, embodied by 'modern names' with a casual twist.

Nigerian singer Runtown was front seat to see Balmain's collection and he was also styled by the brand in a white tuxedo and ankle length pants.

4. Jacquemus

The collection this season was inspired by a time when Simon Porte Jacquemus was a child making a skirt for his mother: “When I was seven, I took a linen curtain and made a skirt for my mother,” said Simon.

5. Reese Cooper

He showcased his collections in a show called 'If A Tree Falls' stands as both a reaffirmation and elevation of his core inspirations as he continues the narrative journey of his design career.

6. Craig Green

With a variety of utilitarian-geared goods that played with the abstract. He continues to exude his avant-garde pedigree, the runway lit up with an eclectic mix of hard-nosed styles and garments that walked a fine line between the scientific and the medieval.

7. Thom Browne

A whimsical animal menagerie is created with the aid of some truly adventurous headgear, setting the stage for a role-reversing feast.

Shot in warm hues, like a fairy tale, the look book sees guests arriving to a party at Mr. Giraffe’s house, with everyone decked out in full Thom Browne. Animal-printed wool twill, Harris tweed and Browne’s seasonal check pattern enliven the precise cuts, with the New York designer’s heavyweight derbies and signature triple stripe accenting each look. Cashmere sweaters, patterned ties and tall socks reaffirm the refined spirit.

8. Loewe

The latest range is one of juxtapositions: opacity contrasts with shine, curves with perpendicularity, satin with wool and kinetic motifs with plainness. Textures and forms come together in ways that give pieces new function and meaning. A blazer is meant to be worn as outerwear, army shorts resemble a skirt and a cape is transformed into a coat. Decadent details also adorn the pieces, elevating them to new levels.

9. Li-Ning

The Chinese sportswear label unveiled its Fall/Winter 2020 collection encompassing a series of garments made in collaboration with Jackie Chan and a sneaker done up with Dwyane Wade.

The 10-piece Jackie Chan capsule made its debut first spanning apparel and footwear that channeled the world of Kung Fu in a black and beige palette. The second part was dominated with athleisure and utilitarian ensembles complete with sneakers swathed in neon shades. As for Dwyane Wade’s Reburn II shoe collab, the basketball star designed a futuristic high top with neoprene cuffs.