A look at Beyonce's mind blowing stage outfits from Global Citizen

A look at Beyonce's mind blowing stage outfits from Global Citizen

It was the most anticipated performance of the night and Beyonce thrilled fans in a series of incredible stage outfits. Take a look!

  • Published:
Beyonce wearing custom Balmain for Global Citizen festival last night in South Africa play

Beyonce wearing custom Balmain for Global Citizen festival last night in South Africa

(Twitter/ balmain)

It was an electrifying night in South Africa as the Carters took to the stage to perform. Take a look at Beyonce's mind blowing stage outfits from Global Citizen.

Beyonce and Jay Z were billed to perform at the annual Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg, South Africa. Excitement mounted as Beyonce was spotted at the airport sporting uncharacteristically dark locks with the whole family in tow including the elusive twins, Sir and Rumi.

Global Citizen is a movement by a community of citizens who want to effect change and tackle extreme poverty. According to their website:

Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. On our platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions — as part of a global community committed to lasting change. Through our mix of content and events, grassroots organizing and extensive reach through our digital channels, we are building the world’s largest movement for social action. We organize massive global campaigns to amplify the actions of Global Citizens from around the world.

One of the ways in which Global Citizen does this is by holding an annual concert with some if the biggest stars in the world headlining. Not only does it draw attention to a very worthy cause but it's a memorable night of entertainment.

Alongside Beyonce, African stars such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and D'Banj performed too.

As we learnt on the On The Run II tour, Beyonce does not play when it comes to her stage outfits and last night was no difference. She wore a variety of custom designs by designers including Balmain and Mary Katrantzou and looked absolutely sensational.

Take a look!

 

