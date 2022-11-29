RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Temi Iwalaiye

For such a fairy tale event, Rita wore three gorgeous gowns.

Rita Dominic on her wedding day [Instagram]
Rita Dominic on her wedding day [Instagram]

If there’s one bride who had a fairy tale wedding this year, we certainly have to give it up to Rita Dominic.

Recommended articles

Rita got married in an ancient cathedral in the United Kingdom to Fidelis Anosike. From the olden days' cars used to drive the couple to the cathedral steps, we imagined that was how Cinderella and Snow white got married.

Rita Dominic's wedding gown [Instagram/chiomakpotha]
Rita Dominic's wedding gown [Instagram/chiomakpotha] Pulse Nigeria

Her Bridal stylist, S. B. You Me sought the help of internationally renowned bridal clothier, Micheal Cinco.

Cinco went with a ball gown with a V-shaped neckline gown, but the best thing about the gown was the details were at the back, it was shaped like a butterfly. The fabric looked so weighted and lush. Simply divine.

Her second look was a white gown sculptured gown from Tubo. Tubo is an expert at the structure and interesting cuts. What we loved the most though was Rita’s red lipstick.

Her third look to party hard was a short silk white gown off-shoulder made by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. This short gown definitely gave her the freedom to dance.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can Epithalon improve eyesight?

Can Epithalon improve eyesight?

The importance of greeting in the Japanese custom

The importance of greeting in the Japanese custom

'Gaslighting' is the most searched word of 2022, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

'Gaslighting' is the most searched word of 2022, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Lecrae, Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Limoblaze to headline RockFest 2.0 in Lagos

Lecrae, Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Limoblaze to headline RockFest 2.0 in Lagos

A fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

A fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

La Roche-Posay and Cerave set to launch in Nigeria

La Roche-Posay and Cerave set to launch in Nigeria

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga's brand ambassador, criticizes the company for its use of child porn themes in its recent ads

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga's brand ambassador, criticizes the company for its use of child porn themes in its recent ads

In Lagos, prostitutes and sex workers are everywhere but are their actions illegal?

In Lagos, prostitutes and sex workers are everywhere but are their actions illegal?

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Lilian and Toke at the wedding [Instagram]

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

These fashion brands are one of the richest in the world, Ronaldo and Messi did an ad for Louis Vuitton and Beyonce is wearing Gucci [Instagram]

Top 5 wealthiest fashion companies in the world