Beyoncé made her official foray into fashion in 2016 by launching her sportswear brand Ivy Park in collaboration with British retail giant, Topshop. Ivy Park is an active-wear clothing line made for women who want to look and feel at the top of their game.

Adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with their core brands being adidas and Reebok. With collaborations with stars like Kanye West and and Pharell Williams, the brand is no stranger to working with music legends and marrying creative avenues.

Beyoncé and adidas have announced a new partnership that is set to change the sports world, create opportunities for creators and to initiate business opportunities.

The agreement has named Beyoncé as a creative partner for the brand and will allow for her to develop new signature footwear and apparel, along with a relaunch of her own Ivy Park line with the support of adidas.

Beyoncé and adidas come together with a shared respect for and commitment to creativity, and the belief that through sport, we have the power to change lives.

They believe that their unique relationship will align both parties around a set of core principles including the importance of women in leadership, shared ownership, empowerment and collaboration.

The multi-layered partnership that will include inspiring and empowering the next generation of creators, driving positive change in the world through sport, and identifying new business opportunities.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," said Beyoncé. "adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."

According to the sports brand, Beyoncé and adidas are natural partners, both with a deep respect for and commitment to creativity, equity and creators. Neither ascribes to the typical stereotypes of athletes and what athleisure clothing and footwear should be, and instead, will bring to life a shared vision of inclusion that will forever alter the opportunities and landscape for all.

The partnership will result in the co-creation of exciting new products ,from performance to lifestyle, and a unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.

Meaningful and rich storytelling will be the foundation for both Beyoncé's collection with adidas as well as the re-launch of her Ivy Park brand. This partnership respects Beyoncé's ownership of her company which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.

"As the creator sports brand, adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach. Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators," said Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member,Global Brands, adidas

This is another exciting venture for the sports brand and with Beyoncé at the helm, we're certain that they're bound to create magic.

There is currently no date set for the new collection or the relaunch but we await with baited breath.