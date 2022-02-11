RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

8 ghastly fashion mistakes men make

Temi Iwalaiye

Fashion for men is easy but they still make mistakes.

Some men make less fashionable choices
There are some questionable outfit choices that men make. I have curated absolutely unnecessary and unflattering men fashion choices that need to be stopped.

Are you guilty of any of these? Please, do not be a repeat offender.

Tight jeans is not a good look
A man in tight jeans does not look the least bit good. It holds his butt too tightly.

Men, your butt crack (the opening to your butt) showing is unattractive.

Also, except you are in secondary school, there is no reason for anyone to see your underwear.

This combination makes sense if you at the beach but not for outings
So slippers with everything, even jeans is not a good look. The only acceptable outfit leather slippers go with is native attires.

What should you wear with jeans? Loafers and sneakers, please.

Slides are casual shoes
There is no reason on earth to wear native with slides. Slides are for staying at home, beachwear or running errands.

Men need to stop wearing these shoes
Except you are a street evangelist, throw away those pointy black shoes with cranks. Buy more loafers and monk straps. This isn’t 2002.

The only reason you should wear ripped jeans is because you are part of NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers)

Your trousers should be around your ankle, not longer or shorter.

You shoes determine if you can tuck or untuck your shirt. If the theme is corporate then stick with it, if it's a casual look do not wear work shoes but sneakers.

Temi Iwalaiye

