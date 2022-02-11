8 ghastly fashion mistakes men make

Are you guilty of any of these? Please, do not be a repeat offender.

1. Tight jean trousers

Pulse Nigeria

A man in tight jeans does not look the least bit good. It holds his butt too tightly.

2. Trousers that show underwear or butt crack

Men, your butt crack (the opening to your butt) showing is unattractive.

Also, except you are in secondary school, there is no reason for anyone to see your underwear.

3. Wearing leather slippers with everything

Pulse Nigeria

So slippers with everything, even jeans is not a good look. The only acceptable outfit leather slippers go with is native attires.

What should you wear with jeans? Loafers and sneakers, please.

4. Wearing a kaftan and slides

Pulse Nigeria

There is no reason on earth to wear native with slides. Slides are for staying at home, beachwear or running errands.

5. Pointy dusty shoes

Pulse Nigeria

Except you are a street evangelist, throw away those pointy black shoes with cranks. Buy more loafers and monk straps. This isn’t 2002.

6. Ripped jeans

The only reason you should wear ripped jeans is because you are part of NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers)

7. Oversized trouser length

Your trousers should be around your ankle, not longer or shorter.

8. Untucking shirt when wearing work shoes