There are some questionable outfit choices that men make. I have curated absolutely unnecessary and unflattering men fashion choices that need to be stopped.
8 ghastly fashion mistakes men make
Fashion for men is easy but they still make mistakes.
Are you guilty of any of these? Please, do not be a repeat offender.
1. Tight jean trousers
A man in tight jeans does not look the least bit good. It holds his butt too tightly.
2. Trousers that show underwear or butt crack
Men, your butt crack (the opening to your butt) showing is unattractive.
Also, except you are in secondary school, there is no reason for anyone to see your underwear.
3. Wearing leather slippers with everything
So slippers with everything, even jeans is not a good look. The only acceptable outfit leather slippers go with is native attires.
What should you wear with jeans? Loafers and sneakers, please.
4. Wearing a kaftan and slides
There is no reason on earth to wear native with slides. Slides are for staying at home, beachwear or running errands.
5. Pointy dusty shoes
Except you are a street evangelist, throw away those pointy black shoes with cranks. Buy more loafers and monk straps. This isn’t 2002.
6. Ripped jeans
The only reason you should wear ripped jeans is because you are part of NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers)
7. Oversized trouser length
Your trousers should be around your ankle, not longer or shorter.
8. Untucking shirt when wearing work shoes
You shoes determine if you can tuck or untuck your shirt. If the theme is corporate then stick with it, if it's a casual look do not wear work shoes but sneakers.
