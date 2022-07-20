Big Brother Naija has had its fair share of light-skinned damsels, some are biracial and others are fully African. .
7 most beautiful light-skinned damsels to grace the BBNaija show
All the women who have stepped into the Big Brother Naija house are beautiful but this is our list of the top 7 light-skinned beauties
This list was especially difficult to compile. Because when it comes beauty, these ladies shine from a mile off.
'Fine like winch’ is the slang used to describe these women.
7. Tboss
Tboss was part of the Double Wahala sect, and she was the belle of the season.
It would be an injustice to have a list without including her.
6. Nini
Nini is an exceptionally beautiful woman with beautiful hair.
She looks angelic and divine - everyone who has seen Nini in person is blown away by her beauty.
5. Erica
The queen of elites captured everyone with her beautiful smile.
With her girl-next-door looks and charm Erica deserves a spot on this list.
4. Tacha
Tacha is one of those naturally light-skinned women.
She looks gorgeous with makeup and without it or any artificial enhancement of beauty.
3. Venita
This mother of two beauty is striking, heavenly and breathtaking.
Her big eyes and full lips are immensely attractive.
2. Maria
Maria’s British heritage influences her features.
With soft small facial features and a sharp bone structure, she claims the number two spot on this list.
1. Nengi
Nengi trended from the first day she walked onto the Big Brother stage.
With an exotic, unique face that commands attention, she is the light-skinned queen of the Big Brother seasons so far.
Honorary mention
Mercy Eke
The queen of highlights is also a light-skinned queen and is equally beautiful.
