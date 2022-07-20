7 most beautiful light-skinned damsels to grace the BBNaija show

This list was especially difficult to compile. Because when it comes beauty, these ladies shine from a mile off.

'Fine like winch’ is the slang used to describe these women.

7. Tboss

Tboss was part of the Double Wahala sect, and she was the belle of the season.

It would be an injustice to have a list without including her.

6. Nini

Nini is an exceptionally beautiful woman with beautiful hair.

She looks angelic and divine - everyone who has seen Nini in person is blown away by her beauty.

5. Erica

The queen of elites captured everyone with her beautiful smile.

With her girl-next-door looks and charm Erica deserves a spot on this list.

4. Tacha

Tacha is one of those naturally light-skinned women.

She looks gorgeous with makeup and without it or any artificial enhancement of beauty.

3. Venita

This mother of two beauty is striking, heavenly and breathtaking.

Her big eyes and full lips are immensely attractive.

2. Maria

Maria’s British heritage influences her features.

With soft small facial features and a sharp bone structure, she claims the number two spot on this list.

1. Nengi

Nengi trended from the first day she walked onto the Big Brother stage.

With an exotic, unique face that commands attention, she is the light-skinned queen of the Big Brother seasons so far.

Honorary mention

Mercy Eke