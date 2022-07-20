RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 most beautiful light-skinned damsels to grace the BBNaija show

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

All the women who have stepped into the Big Brother Naija house are beautiful but this is our list of the top 7 light-skinned beauties

Here comes the light-skinned queens [Instagram]
Here comes the light-skinned queens [Instagram]

Big Brother Naija has had its fair share of light-skinned damsels, some are biracial and others are fully African. .

Recommended articles

Read also: The most beautiful melanin queens to grace BBNaija.

This list was especially difficult to compile. Because when it comes beauty, these ladies shine from a mile off.

'Fine like winch’ is the slang used to describe these women.

Tboss was part of the Double Wahala sect, and she was the belle of the season.

It would be an injustice to have a list without including her.

Nini is an exceptionally beautiful woman with beautiful hair.

She looks angelic and divine - everyone who has seen Nini in person is blown away by her beauty.

The queen of elites captured everyone with her beautiful smile.

With her girl-next-door looks and charm Erica deserves a spot on this list.

Tacha is one of those naturally light-skinned women.

She looks gorgeous with makeup and without it or any artificial enhancement of beauty.

This mother of two beauty is striking, heavenly and breathtaking.

Her big eyes and full lips are immensely attractive.

Maria’s British heritage influences her features.

With soft small facial features and a sharp bone structure, she claims the number two spot on this list.

Nengi trended from the first day she walked onto the Big Brother stage.

With an exotic, unique face that commands attention, she is the light-skinned queen of the Big Brother seasons so far.

The queen of highlights is also a light-skinned queen and is equally beautiful.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 most beautiful light-skinned damsels to grace the BBNaija show

7 most beautiful light-skinned damsels to grace the BBNaija show

Star Signs: How to love a Capricorn

Star Signs: How to love a Capricorn

Get rid of body odour with 5 natural alternatives to deodorant

Get rid of body odour with 5 natural alternatives to deodorant

Cold Stone’s Mega Week Sales is on!! Indulge with Buy 1 Get 1 FREE delicious ice cream all week

Cold Stone’s Mega Week Sales is on!! Indulge with Buy 1 Get 1 FREE delicious ice cream all week

5 alternative love languages for Gen Z Nigerians

5 alternative love languages for Gen Z Nigerians

7 Afrobeats songs that reflect your financial status

7 Afrobeats songs that reflect your financial status

Why do men get so, so angry when they're cheated on?

Why do men get so, so angry when they're cheated on?

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

For women: Stay away from older men for your health - study

For women: Stay away from older men for your health - study

Trending

5 most beautiful melanin queens to grace the BBNaija show

Big Brother Naija ultimate dark skinned beauties [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Rating 5 celebrities wearing similar outfits

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Top 5 tall, dark and handsome men of BBNaija

Tall, dark and handsome men of BBN

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

This week's best pictures [Instagram]