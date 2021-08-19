7 items women should pick for a vacation trip

These are some essential vacation outfit staples.

A bikini

At some point during your vacation, you might be lounging at the beach, a poolside or swimming. You need the perfect bikini for this.

A maxi dress

Nothing says I am chilling, unbothered and enjoying my vacation than a long flowing dress.

A tote bag

What is a vacation without a tote bag to pack your books, sunglasses and all you need?

Sunglasses and straw hat

Pack sunglasses and a straw hat because you would need to soak up the sun and, you won’t want to damage your eyes.

Dinner date

You will go out to eat dinner at some point during your vacation, so make sure you pack an outfit for that. Be creative with this, it could be a two-piece pants and top or a gown.

Gym wear

Yes, you are on vacation but, a morning run or workout clears your head and prepares you for the day.

Flip flops

