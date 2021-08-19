You do not have to be going to an exotic location to have your travelling bag full of the perfect vacation essentials.
7 items women should pick for a vacation trip
You have been dreaming of a vacation for a while now, and now you get the chance to travel, what are you packing for the trip?
These are some essential vacation outfit staples.
A bikini
At some point during your vacation, you might be lounging at the beach, a poolside or swimming. You need the perfect bikini for this.
A maxi dress
Nothing says I am chilling, unbothered and enjoying my vacation than a long flowing dress.
A tote bag
What is a vacation without a tote bag to pack your books, sunglasses and all you need?
Sunglasses and straw hat
Pack sunglasses and a straw hat because you would need to soak up the sun and, you won’t want to damage your eyes.
Dinner date
You will go out to eat dinner at some point during your vacation, so make sure you pack an outfit for that. Be creative with this, it could be a two-piece pants and top or a gown.
Gym wear
Yes, you are on vacation but, a morning run or workout clears your head and prepares you for the day.
Flip flops
Let your feet have a relaxing time in flip flops.
