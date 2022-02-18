You may wonder why celebrities personalized the day by posting pictures since it was a day for lovers, but self-love is important even on Valentine’s Day.
7 celebs who took the best Valentine's photos
This Valentine’s Day, celebrities took over Instagram by posting fiery hot pictures but which did we absolutely love?
Here are the best of the best;
1. Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke looks great with the touch of red in her flowers and red stilettos.
2. Erica Nlewedim
Erica covered in red flowers, red lipstick is simply beautiful.
3. Toke Makinwa
Toke brought sexy back on Valentine’s day in hair rollers and a sexy backdrop.
4. Liquorose
Liquorose went the simple and sexy way with a high slit gown.
5. Maria
Maria took creativity up a notch with this waterside shoot and flowery gown.
6. Tacha
Tacha's sleeves are so dramatic but we love to see it.
7. Jackie B
Jackie is definitely sultry and sexy surrounded by roses and a showing sufficient cleavage.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng