7 celebs who took the best Valentine's photos

Temi Iwalaiye

This Valentine’s Day, celebrities took over Instagram by posting fiery hot pictures but which did we absolutely love?

They had the best photoshoot [Instagram]
They had the best photoshoot [Instagram]

You may wonder why celebrities personalized the day by posting pictures since it was a day for lovers, but self-love is important even on Valentine’s Day.

Here are the best of the best;

Mercy Eke looks great with the touch of red in her flowers and red stilettos.

Erica covered in red flowers, red lipstick is simply beautiful.

Toke brought sexy back on Valentine’s day in hair rollers and a sexy backdrop.

Liquorose went the simple and sexy way with a high slit gown.

Maria took creativity up a notch with this waterside shoot and flowery gown.

Tacha's sleeves are so dramatic but we love to see it.

Jackie is definitely sultry and sexy surrounded by roses and a showing sufficient cleavage.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

