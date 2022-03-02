6 ways to look expensive when on a budget

1. Go thrifting

Thrifting or okrika in Nigerian slang is the best way to get budget-friendly but lovely clothes. How do you get the best thrift? Read on;

2. Look out for brands

Many times when thrifting I come across gowns from brands like Atmosphere, Shein, Pretty little things, Asos and Zara. Buying branded thrift is a good idea because they do not look old and used.

3. Buy clearance sale items

Clearance sales items are new clothes. They have barely been used. Most times branded thrift items are clearance sale items but you can also look out for stores doing clearance sales.

4. Buy clothes with less drama

If you want to look classy, the less the better. Stay away from fake lace, clothes with floral prints, polka dots and other add-ons that already look faded and outdated. Any outfit that is doing too much is not classy.

5. Wear great shoes

Never underestimate the power a shoe has to take your outfit to the next level. You can get some great thrift shoes too but when in doubt never compromise on shoe quality. Always go for the best.

6. Wear celebrity and influencer look-alike outfits