6 ways to look expensive when on a budget

You are on a budget, but you want to look expensive and slay. Here is how to go about it;

Looking good is good business [Istockphoto]

Yes, you don't have money but you want to look classy? There's no crime in that and you don't have to break the bank.

Thrifting or okrika in Nigerian slang is the best way to get budget-friendly but lovely clothes. How do you get the best thrift? Read on;

Many times when thrifting I come across gowns from brands like Atmosphere, Shein, Pretty little things, Asos and Zara. Buying branded thrift is a good idea because they do not look old and used.

Clearance sales items are new clothes. They have barely been used. Most times branded thrift items are clearance sale items but you can also look out for stores doing clearance sales.

If you want to look classy, the less the better. Stay away from fake lace, clothes with floral prints, polka dots and other add-ons that already look faded and outdated. Any outfit that is doing too much is not classy.

Never underestimate the power a shoe has to take your outfit to the next level. You can get some great thrift shoes too but when in doubt never compromise on shoe quality. Always go for the best.

Drawing inspiration from celebrities and influencers can have you looking expensive and stylish. Make them your mood board and buy a similar outfit to theirs.

