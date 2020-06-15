A pop of colour on a dreary Monday morning can do wonders to the soul and productivity.

While we up our game and work and set the right tone for the week in lovely African designs and patterns, Serwaa Amihere will be our inspiration.

Media Personality, Serwaa Amihere is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us for all occasions, she sure knows how to look good in African print dress for work as well.

And if you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Serwaa for a corporate Monday.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere