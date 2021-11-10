Gone are the days when people thought that distressed jeans were just for crazy people. Nowadays distressed jeans are a versatile piece of clothing every woman should have.
5 ways to make distress jeans classy
How do you wear distressed jeans without looking like a tout?
Distressed jeans are jeans that have been torn and ripped and so they look distressed or ripped.
There are so many ways to rock your distress jeans;
1. Pair it with a cute sweater
2. Pair distressed jeans with a cute top
3. Add some spice with a tube and blazer
4.Wear a nice heel to make it more formal
5.Add a nice fedora hat gives it a classic vibe.
With these your distressed jeans moves from tacky to classy.
Thanks to Priscilla for the inspiration.
