5 ways celebrities can reduce the outrageous expenses that come with attending events

When asked if it really costs that much, she said that photography costs about ₦200,000, videography costs ₦300,000, hair and makeup costs ₦200,000 and dressing and styling costs ₦1,500,000.

She isn’t the only celebrity who has complained about how expensive it is to attend these events, Lily Afegbai and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Saga Deolu have also complained.

Lily said in one of her Instagram videos she had to learn to lay a wig herself because the hairstylist would charge her so much and still make her late for the event.

It’s no news that Nigerian celebrities love to dress up and make a big deal about their appearance by hiring stylists, makeup artists and taking professional pictures, but they don't have to?

Sometimes, you don’t need a stylist. Think of what fits you. Stick with neutral colours and beautiful shapes. Use Pinterest, other celebrities or style influencers as your mood board. You don’t need to sew custom-made outfits for every event- even the Princess of Wales repeats outfits but if you don’t want to repeat outfits, what happened to buying clothes off the rack or patronising an everyday tailor or ready to wear brands? All your outfits do not have to be custom-made What about simple makeup done by yourself or an everyday makeup artist? Stay away from those popular on Instagram. Don't know how to do your own makeup? Learn it. Wear a simple wig but gorgeous one - but look shabby. The point is you don’t have to attach a frontal every time or hire a hairstylist. Wear your wig yourself. Your iPhone 13 can take pretty good pictures too. Use it instead of paying photographers that much money.