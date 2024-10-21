5 very feminine fashion items originally made for men

Gender exists on a spectrum, and certain traits or behaviours that are often labelled as feminine or effeminate are not really so.

Here are five very feminine fashion items that were originally made for men:

1. High heels

High heels—frequently worn by women—were really designed for men.

In the 10th century, male Persian soldiers used high heels to secure their feet in stirrups while riding horses, enhancing their accuracy and balance.

In the 17th century, high heels made their way to Europe, where they were quickly loved by the male aristocracy who wanted to look taller and more formidable.

2. Handbag

The modern handbag evolved from men's hand-held bags in the early 1900s.

Fashion designers adapted these masculine bags to feminine styles, adding features like closures and compartments to enhance functionality.

Over time, the women's handbag became the dominant accessory, replacing the male version.

3. Thongs

Thongs were frequently worn by men and showed the buttocks while covering the private areas.

They first appeared in Africa in 42,000 BC, then in Egypt, Greece, and Crete in 1570 BC, and Japan in 250 AD.

4. Stockings

Hosiery like breeches, tights, pantyhose, and stockings were made for men.

Tclothing that covers the legs and feet is called stockings, or hoses.

Since the ninth century, men have worn stockings; men from higher social classes usually wore coloured or white stockings, while those from lower classes wore black ones.

5. Menstrual pad

Benjamin Franklin was the inventor of disposable menstrual pads.

They were primarily used to help stop bleeding in injured soldiers, but because they were easy to use and absorbent, nurses eventually began using them as menstrual pads.