Style Inspiration: 5 times Prince Nelson Enwerem perfectly pulled off a casual outfit

When it comes to casual outfits Prince pulls them effortlessly.

Prince Nelson Enwerem {instagram/prince}
Prince Nelson Enwerem {instagram/prince}

Men can learn a thing or two from Prince on casual, laidback and fashionable outfits.

Prince was part of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 and we are taking lessons from him on how to dress casually.

Casual outfits are comfortable clothing you can wear everyday. Here are 5 times he inspired us with his casual style.

Prince was spotted wearing a red tracksuit and white jordans. This outfit is perfect for lounging and travelling. It is comfortable airport fashion.

On a cold day, the beanie sweater combo is undefeated. But please do not wear a beanie when it is 30 degrees hot outside. The Nike sneakers complement the colour palette of the look.

Prince is rocking another signature air jordans, a print silk t-shirt and ripped jeans.

A two-piece is a perfect way to say, "I’m not casual but it isn't that serious either." Unbuttoning the shirt and wearing the white inner shirt rounds off the look perfectly.

Two-piece outfits can be worn to hang out with friends, on romantic dates and outings.

Nothing is more casual than shorts.

Two-piece shorts are a stylish way of wearing shorts.

This is an ideal outfit for a day at the beach or casual outings.

