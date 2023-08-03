5 times Asisat Oshoala wore a power suit and slayed
Asisat looks spectacular in power suits; here are five times she wore them.
A power suit is basically a woman's suit that makes her appear confident and professional. We will show five times she has done so:
1. At the 2022 Women’s Ballon D'Or
During the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Asisat attended the ceremony in a tweed coat. I love the inner jacket and the outer one too.
Though we aren’t sure of the designer, tweed is very old-luxury, so it might be a Chanel suit. Asisat finished the look with white sneakers and not heels; we guess comfort is key for her.
2. At the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards
For this award, Asisat wore a collarless cream suit with pants; even though she had to wear knee braces, she still looked so good. I especially loved how the outfit fit!
3. The Pichichi Awards
We love a colourful suit, and Asisat wore a bright purple suit to the Pichichi Awards in 2022. I loved how everyone looked drab and boring in dark and black suits, but Asisat shines like the star that she is.
4. The classic navy blue suit
Asisat loves a good old-fashioned navy blue suit. She touched down in Goteborg in a comfortable cotton, non-crease, stretchable navy blue suit. Talk about comfort, style, and functionality. I love her multi-colored Nike sneakers.
5. The taffeta suit
Instead of opting for a cotton or wool suit, Asisat went with the shiny taffeta fabric in bright blue. I love how her colourful personality shines through her outfits.
