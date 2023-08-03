5 times Asisat Oshoala wore a power suit and slayed

A power suit is basically a woman's suit that makes her appear confident and professional. We will show five times she has done so:

1. At the 2022 Women’s Ballon D'Or

During the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Asisat attended the ceremony in a tweed coat. I love the inner jacket and the outer one too.

Though we aren’t sure of the designer, tweed is very old-luxury, so it might be a Chanel suit. Asisat finished the look with white sneakers and not heels; we guess comfort is key for her.

2. At the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards

For this award, Asisat wore a collarless cream suit with pants; even though she had to wear knee braces, she still looked so good. I especially loved how the outfit fit!

3. The Pichichi Awards

We love a colourful suit, and Asisat wore a bright purple suit to the Pichichi Awards in 2022. I loved how everyone looked drab and boring in dark and black suits, but Asisat shines like the star that she is.

4. The classic navy blue suit

Asisat loves a good old-fashioned navy blue suit. She touched down in Goteborg in a comfortable cotton, non-crease, stretchable navy blue suit. Talk about comfort, style, and functionality. I love her multi-colored Nike sneakers.

5. The taffeta suit