5 times Asisat Oshoala wore a power suit and slayed

Temi Iwalaiye

Asisat looks spectacular in power suits; here are five times she wore them.

5 times Asisat Oshoala rocked a suit [Instagram]
5 times Asisat Oshoala rocked a suit [Instagram]

A power suit is basically a woman's suit that makes her appear confident and professional. We will show five times she has done so:

Asisat at the 2021 Women Ballon D'Or [Instagram]
Asisat at the 2021 Women Ballon D'Or [Instagram]
During the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Asisat attended the ceremony in a tweed coat. I love the inner jacket and the outer one too.

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or
Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or

Though we aren’t sure of the designer, tweed is very old-luxury, so it might be a Chanel suit. Asisat finished the look with white sneakers and not heels; we guess comfort is key for her.

Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF)
Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year 2022 (Twitter/CAF)
For this award, Asisat wore a collarless cream suit with pants; even though she had to wear knee braces, she still looked so good. I especially loved how the outfit fit!

We love a colourful suit, and Asisat wore a bright purple suit to the Pichichi Awards in 2022. I loved how everyone looked drab and boring in dark and black suits, but Asisat shines like the star that she is.

Asisat loves a good old-fashioned navy blue suit. She touched down in Goteborg in a comfortable cotton, non-crease, stretchable navy blue suit. Talk about comfort, style, and functionality. I love her multi-colored Nike sneakers.

Instead of opting for a cotton or wool suit, Asisat went with the shiny taffeta fabric in bright blue. I love how her colourful personality shines through her outfits.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

