RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 rules of proper colour-blocking

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The colour-blocking aesthetic has been around for a while and there is no sign it will be letting up anytime soon.

Beyonce colour blocking [instagram/beyonce]
Beyonce colour blocking [instagram/beyonce]

Having a fundamental understanding of colours goes a long way in knowing how to colour-block.

Recommended articles

Colour-blocking means combining different colours and hues in your outfit.

Although, colour-blocking is a fun way to dress, you do not want to go out looking like a clown.

These are some simple rules to follow if you want to colour-block properly.

1. Pair similar or complementary colours together. For example, pink and orange or pink and red.

www.instagram.com

2. Use the colour wheel for your selection. Colours next to each other on the colour wheel are best paired together.

The color wheel provides an easy solution
The color wheel provides an easy solution Pulse Nigeria

3. Use different shades of the same colour, this keeps you safe while experimenting with colours. For example, Try two different shades of green.

4. Use simple accessories and neutral colours for your shoes and bags.

5. Three colours is the limit for colour blocking. Four is taking it too far.

www.instagram.com

Finally, when it comes to colour blocking the two sacrosanct colour is green and pink, they are easily paired with others colours.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Tonto Dikeh says leaked audio of her begging her ex is old and not connected to their recent drama

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

10-year-old girl battles for life after uncle cut her neck with machete at Gomoa Dego