Colour-blocking means combining different colours and hues in your outfit.

Although, colour-blocking is a fun way to dress, you do not want to go out looking like a clown.

These are some simple rules to follow if you want to colour-block properly.

1. Pair similar or complementary colours together. For example, pink and orange or pink and red.

2. Use the colour wheel for your selection. Colours next to each other on the colour wheel are best paired together.

3. Use different shades of the same colour, this keeps you safe while experimenting with colours. For example, Try two different shades of green.

4. Use simple accessories and neutral colours for your shoes and bags.

5. Three colours is the limit for colour blocking. Four is taking it too far.