5 reasons Nigerian should wear trench coats

When the winter season begins and the weather is freezing, winter coats keep people warm.

But Nigerian musicians have adopted the style of wearing bomber jackets and winter coats in their music videos.

Wizkid wore one in his 'Ginger' music video with Burna Boy. Burna Boy is also famous for wearing winter coats.

Laycon also wore a quilt jacket in his 'HipHop' music video. In a recent fashion campaign, Uti Nwachukwu and Prince Enwerem wore trench coats.

Should Nigerians wear trench coats?

The answer is a big yes, and these are five reasons why.

Trench coats are incredibly fashionable and look good.

2. No region has a monopoly on fashion, that is why Caucasians and African Americans can wear Kente, Ankara and other African attires. Some people might argue that it is cultural appropriation but in some cases, it is cultural appreciation.

3. During Harmattan and the rainy season, such attire can keep you warm.

4.For fashion shows, music videos, red carpet appearances, social media videos and so on. There is nothing wrong with wearing them.