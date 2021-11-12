RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 reasons Nigerian should wear trench coats

Temi Iwalaiye

Few people feel Nigerians shouldn’t wear winter coats.

Prince in a trench coat [instagram/princenelson]
Prince in a trench coat [instagram/princenelson]

Winter coats as termed are coats worn in the winter. They include a quilt jacket, overcoats, trench coat, duffel, topcoat and many others.

There are different types of winter coats [glamour]
There are different types of winter coats [glamour] Pulse Nigeria

When the winter season begins and the weather is freezing, winter coats keep people warm.

But Nigerian musicians have adopted the style of wearing bomber jackets and winter coats in their music videos.

Wizkid wore one in his 'Ginger' music video with Burna Boy. Burna Boy is also famous for wearing winter coats.

Wizkid in a quilt jacket [guardian]
Wizkid in a quilt jacket [guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Laycon also wore a quilt jacket in his 'HipHop' music video. In a recent fashion campaign, Uti Nwachukwu and Prince Enwerem wore trench coats.

Should Nigerians wear trench coats?

The answer is a big yes, and these are five reasons why.

  1. Trench coats are incredibly fashionable and look good. 

2. No region has a monopoly on fashion, that is why Caucasians and African Americans can wear Kente, Ankara and other African attires. Some people might argue that it is cultural appropriation but in some cases, it is cultural appreciation.

3. During Harmattan and the rainy season, such attire can keep you warm.

4.For fashion shows, music videos, red carpet appearances, social media videos and so on. There is nothing wrong with wearing them.

5.Notwithstanding, the weather conditions we still wear suits so why can’t we wear trench coats? Just don't wear it when the weather is extremely hot.

Temi Iwalaiye

