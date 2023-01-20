Yvonne Godswill had an impressive influencing dossier before she stepped foot on the show. With influencer gigs for Urban Vibes London, Storm body spray, modeling gigs and many skincare reels, Yvonne was a budding influencer in her own right.
5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans
Yvonne is definitely one of the IT Girls of the Big Brother Titans season.
Here are five pictures that prove that,
OOTD (Outfit of the Day)
One of our favorite things to see is a woman in jeans and top taking a picture with her iPhone.
Hot Pink
Always sign us up for a hot pink look, especially a monochromatic one.
Bridal influencer
Yvvone looked gorgeous influencing for Kiky Bridals. Wedding gown goals anyone?
Dripping sex appeal
We have to give it to this picture concept, she looked quite sexy coming out of the water.
Two-piece heaven
Another hot pink number that made us feel as if we were in two-piece heaven, plus the razor-cut bob, c’est magnifique!
