ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

Temi Iwalaiye

Yvonne is definitely one of the IT Girls of the Big Brother Titans season.

Yvonne before BBT [Instagram]
Yvonne before BBT [Instagram]

Yvonne Godswill had an impressive influencing dossier before she stepped foot on the show. With influencer gigs for Urban Vibes London, Storm body spray, modeling gigs and many skincare reels, Yvonne was a budding influencer in her own right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are five pictures that prove that,

One of our favorite things to see is a woman in jeans and top taking a picture with her iPhone.

Always sign us up for a hot pink look, especially a monochromatic one.

Yvvone looked gorgeous influencing for Kiky Bridals. Wedding gown goals anyone?

We have to give it to this picture concept, she looked quite sexy coming out of the water.

Another hot pink number that made us feel as if we were in two-piece heaven, plus the razor-cut bob, c’est magnifique!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub

5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub

Can squat make your butt bigger? Here's what actually happens

Can squat make your butt bigger? Here's what actually happens

Do you want to summarize your research article?

Do you want to summarize your research article?

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

Asake looks luxurious and quirky in this month’s issue of Ssense magazine

Asake looks luxurious and quirky in this month’s issue of Ssense magazine

Trending color: 5 gorgeous women in black

Trending color: 5 gorgeous women in black

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

Free the nip: Why women shouldn't wear bras anymore

Free the nip: Why women shouldn't wear bras anymore

UV nail dryers used for gel polish might cause cancer, study shows

UV nail dryers used for gel polish might cause cancer, study shows

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Looks from the Miss Universe competition [Instagram]

Top 10 favourite Miss Nigeria looks at the Miss Universe contest

Toke, Ayra & Tiwa in JPG [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

Natse for Armani men’s line [Instagram/NatseJemide]

Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ actor walks Armani runway for Milan’s Men Fashion Week

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram