Are you tired of boring aso-oke styles? Then, don’t think so far. We have curated five aso-ebi styles you would absolutely love.
5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride
If you are a Yoruba woman, then you know how important the aso-oke is for your traditional wedding.
Lace and aso-oke
If you are a daring bride, try this rectangular low-cut blouse made with a mixture of aso-oke and lace. You can also try the tested and trusted steps headgear.
Sailor’s bow
Okay, here is how to make a statement, Chioma looks stunning with the sailor’s cut neckline and sleeves. It’s so refreshing.
Floral delight
This floral aso-oke is delightful, can you see how it opens up? Love to see it. The cute floral prints on this outfit is everything and more.
Exaggerated sleeves
This glistening maroon aso-oke is for the avant-garde bride. The way the sleeves are structured is one for the books.
Colour combination
With a combination of green and purple, this outfit is perfect for the conservative but colourful bride.
