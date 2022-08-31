RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are a Yoruba woman, then you know how important the aso-oke is for your traditional wedding.

These aso-oke styles are perfect
These aso-oke styles are perfect [Instagram]

Are you tired of boring aso-oke styles? Then, don’t think so far. We have curated five aso-ebi styles you would absolutely love.

If you are a daring bride, try this rectangular low-cut blouse made with a mixture of aso-oke and lace. You can also try the tested and trusted steps headgear.

Okay, here is how to make a statement, Chioma looks stunning with the sailor’s cut neckline and sleeves. It’s so refreshing.

This floral aso-oke is delightful, can you see how it opens up? Love to see it. The cute floral prints on this outfit is everything and more.

This glistening maroon aso-oke is for the avant-garde bride. The way the sleeves are structured is one for the books.

With a combination of green and purple, this outfit is perfect for the conservative but colourful bride.

