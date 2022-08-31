5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

Lace and aso-oke

If you are a daring bride, try this rectangular low-cut blouse made with a mixture of aso-oke and lace. You can also try the tested and trusted steps headgear.

Sailor’s bow

Okay, here is how to make a statement, Chioma looks stunning with the sailor’s cut neckline and sleeves. It’s so refreshing.

Floral delight

This floral aso-oke is delightful, can you see how it opens up? Love to see it. The cute floral prints on this outfit is everything and more.

Exaggerated sleeves

This glistening maroon aso-oke is for the avant-garde bride. The way the sleeves are structured is one for the books.

Colour combination