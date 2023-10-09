ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are going for a sexy secretary vibe at work, then Toke is your inspiration.

Toke Makinwa workwear inspiration [instagram]
Toke Makinwa workwear inspiration [instagram]

Recommended articles

However, when getting your inspiration from Toke, you have to make your outfit more decent and HR-friendly.

Here’s your weekly work inspiration:

ADVERTISEMENT

The soft lilac colour of this flared pants and jacket combination is certainly beautiful.

This sweater-like material is one of the best for a work fit. It's official and secretarial, and I love the pairing with the sweater jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

This blazer jacket is quite stylish. Plus, paired with a pencil skirt, it's divine it’s hopefully longer than Toke’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to fabrics that are excellent for work, tweed materials are one of the best. Plus, green is a great colour, only make sure you button up.

A tight shirt tucked in with flared boyfriend jeans is one of the best ways to dress down for work.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Explore the best foods that can boost your testosterone levels

Explore the best foods that can boost your testosterone levels

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

The damaging impact of insults on mental health

The damaging impact of insults on mental health

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

7 causes of puffy eyes in the morning

7 causes of puffy eyes in the morning

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Brand new car, cash prizes for grabs as Hilda Baci empowers young chefs

Brand new car, cash prizes for grabs as Hilda Baci empowers young chefs

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with 9th edition

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with 9th edition

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

His best outfits this season [Instagram]

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Who wore it better? [Instagram/popsugar]

Who rocked it better? Ilebaye Odiniya or Yara Shahidi?

Cee C's guide to slaying this weekend [Instagram]

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram