5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

However, when getting your inspiration from Toke, you have to make your outfit more decent and HR-friendly.

Here’s your weekly work inspiration:

Monday

The soft lilac colour of this flared pants and jacket combination is certainly beautiful.

Tuesday

This sweater-like material is one of the best for a work fit. It's official and secretarial, and I love the pairing with the sweater jacket.

Wednesday

This blazer jacket is quite stylish. Plus, paired with a pencil skirt, it's divine it’s hopefully longer than Toke’s.

Thursday

When it comes to fabrics that are excellent for work, tweed materials are one of the best. Plus, green is a great colour, only make sure you button up.

Friday