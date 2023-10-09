5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa
If you are going for a sexy secretary vibe at work, then Toke is your inspiration.
However, when getting your inspiration from Toke, you have to make your outfit more decent and HR-friendly.
Here’s your weekly work inspiration:
Monday
The soft lilac colour of this flared pants and jacket combination is certainly beautiful.
Tuesday
This sweater-like material is one of the best for a work fit. It's official and secretarial, and I love the pairing with the sweater jacket.
Wednesday
This blazer jacket is quite stylish. Plus, paired with a pencil skirt, it's divine it’s hopefully longer than Toke’s.
Thursday
When it comes to fabrics that are excellent for work, tweed materials are one of the best. Plus, green is a great colour, only make sure you button up.
Friday
A tight shirt tucked in with flared boyfriend jeans is one of the best ways to dress down for work.
