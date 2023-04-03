The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Temi Iwalaiye

Happy Monday, working baddies! Here is your weekly outfit inspiration.

Weekly outfit inspiration for working women [Instagram]
Weekly outfit inspiration for working women [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Her Instagram page is full of workwear looks for every working woman. Here are five outfits to inspire you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your week off in a classic black and white gown. love the white collars and sleeves on a black gown.

Peplum is back in season after a few years off the radar. I love the cuts by the shoulders, it’s sexy but work-appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

A colour combination will always brighten you up mid-week. Love the pink and red shirt and pants look. The puffy sleeve and the bow are especially cute.

When in doubt, go nude, especially love the wrapping at the mid-length of the gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavender is one of the soft beautiful colours every woman should wear. The sleeveless and flowing nature of the gown makes it perfect for a Friday.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Rating outfits from the Domitilla Premiere over 10

Rating outfits from the Domitilla Premiere over 10

Get ready for the ultimate weekend of art, music and culture at the Meister's Expression Festival in the Coal City!

Get ready for the ultimate weekend of art, music and culture at the Meister's Expression Festival in the Coal City!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African dresses

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Liquorose is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

Who wore it best?

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece

The style evolution of Davido [pinterest]

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon