5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Her Instagram page is full of workwear looks for every working woman. Here are five outfits to inspire you.

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your week off in a classic black and white gown. love the white collars and sleeves on a black gown.

Tuesday

Peplum is back in season after a few years off the radar. I love the cuts by the shoulders, it’s sexy but work-appropriate.

Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

A colour combination will always brighten you up mid-week. Love the pink and red shirt and pants look. The puffy sleeve and the bow are especially cute.

Thursday

When in doubt, go nude, especially love the wrapping at the mid-length of the gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday