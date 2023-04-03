5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Serwaa Amihere
Happy Monday, working baddies! Here is your weekly outfit inspiration.
Her Instagram page is full of workwear looks for every working woman. Here are five outfits to inspire you.
Monday
Start your week off in a classic black and white gown. love the white collars and sleeves on a black gown.
Tuesday
Peplum is back in season after a few years off the radar. I love the cuts by the shoulders, it’s sexy but work-appropriate.
Wednesday
A colour combination will always brighten you up mid-week. Love the pink and red shirt and pants look. The puffy sleeve and the bow are especially cute.
Thursday
When in doubt, go nude, especially love the wrapping at the mid-length of the gown.
Friday
Lavender is one of the soft beautiful colours every woman should wear. The sleeveless and flowing nature of the gown makes it perfect for a Friday.
