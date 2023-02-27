It’s another week of work after the election break, and we are here again with another style inspiration for our working sisters.
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Powede Awujo
Here are five outfits for the workweek.
Recommended articles
This week, we are getting inspired by aviator and lifestyle influencer, Powede Awujo. We love her style because of her use of colour for exciting work fits.
Monday
Start your Monday with a pop of colour, Powede wears a beach silk shirt with dark green undertones, and aquamarine pants.
Tuesday
An oversized white t-shirt is always a good way to style yourself. Powede pairs hers with a silk bustier, and we also love her nude pumps.
Wednesday
What says girl power more than a woman in a pink suit? We love everything about this look.
Thursday
You can never go wrong with a plaid suit. Lessons from Powede, hope you are taking notes.
Friday
Love this simple adire style, if you are allowed to wear native attires to work on Friday. This is certainly an outfit you should wear.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng