5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Powede Awujo

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five outfits for the workweek.

Here's what to wear to work [Instagram]
Here's what to wear to work [Instagram]

It’s another week of work after the election break, and we are here again with another style inspiration for our working sisters.

This week, we are getting inspired by aviator and lifestyle influencer, Powede Awujo. We love her style because of her use of colour for exciting work fits.

Start your Monday with a pop of colour, Powede wears a beach silk shirt with dark green undertones, and aquamarine pants.

An oversized white t-shirt is always a good way to style yourself. Powede pairs hers with a silk bustier, and we also love her nude pumps.

What says girl power more than a woman in a pink suit? We love everything about this look.

You can never go wrong with a plaid suit. Lessons from Powede, hope you are taking notes.

Love this simple adire style, if you are allowed to wear native attires to work on Friday. This is certainly an outfit you should wear.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

