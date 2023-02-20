5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Mercy Eke

Do you want to look like an absolute boss lady like Mercy Eke? Mercy is a BBNaija winner and entrepreneur and she is known for always showing up looking her very best.

This week, we are learning how to slay like Mercy.

Monday

Start your Monday looking like the queen of England in a gold-embellished black jacket, black skirt and a classic bob wig.

Tuesday

A white pants suit is always a good option and hers is one of the best white suits we’ve seen. Love the hem and the bow on the jacket. Plus, what says boss lady more than a Hermes bag?

Wednesday

Plaid is always so preppy and expensive, and we loved how Mercy looked, simply delightful.

Thursday

This red gown is certainly one we loved. This is how to slay at the office, the bow thing is perfect and peep the nude stilettos.

Friday