5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Mercy Eke

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we serve up inspiration for your work week.

Mercy Eke is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]
Mercy Eke is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

Another instalment of five outfits for five days of work to keep our working-class ladies inspired on how to look trendy at work.

Do you want to look like an absolute boss lady like Mercy Eke? Mercy is a BBNaija winner and entrepreneur and she is known for always showing up looking her very best.

This week, we are learning how to slay like Mercy.

Start your Monday looking like the queen of England in a gold-embellished black jacket, black skirt and a classic bob wig.

A white pants suit is always a good option and hers is one of the best white suits we’ve seen. Love the hem and the bow on the jacket. Plus, what says boss lady more than a Hermes bag?

Plaid is always so preppy and expensive, and we loved how Mercy looked, simply delightful.

This red gown is certainly one we loved. This is how to slay at the office, the bow thing is perfect and peep the nude stilettos.

End Friday looking flirty and fun in this gown with pleats at the arms and hems; it’s so chic, classy and fashionable.

