5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that dressing well improves your mental health? That’s why you should look your best every day at work.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

Her love for ready-to-wear outfits, crisp styles, midi gowns, and bright colours makes her a definite style inspiration.

Let her guide you into the week:

White pants and a striped black and white shirt—can you find a more classy workwear look than this combination? We doubt it.

This two-toned outfit is perfect for commanding the boardroom. A mix of two colours shows you are fashionable. The puff sleeves and bright colours say, "I am a woman; hear me roar."

A pyjama-like two-piece is always a good idea. This two-piece is comfortable and gorgeous. It’s easy to style and stress free.

The simplicity of this gown is its beauty. From the sleeve to the zigzag helm. This gown is gorgeous.

We have to crown Bisola as the queen of Nigerian ready-to-wear brands. This adire two-piece with pumps are perfect for Fridays.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

