5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola
Do you know that dressing well improves your mental health? That’s why you should look your best every day at work.
Her love for ready-to-wear outfits, crisp styles, midi gowns, and bright colours makes her a definite style inspiration.
Let her guide you into the week:
Monday
White pants and a striped black and white shirt—can you find a more classy workwear look than this combination? We doubt it.
Tuesday
This two-toned outfit is perfect for commanding the boardroom. A mix of two colours shows you are fashionable. The puff sleeves and bright colours say, "I am a woman; hear me roar."
Wednesday
A pyjama-like two-piece is always a good idea. This two-piece is comfortable and gorgeous. It’s easy to style and stress free.
Thursday
The simplicity of this gown is its beauty. From the sleeve to the zigzag helm. This gown is gorgeous.
Friday
We have to crown Bisola as the queen of Nigerian ready-to-wear brands. This adire two-piece with pumps are perfect for Fridays.
