5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Bisola Aiyeola

Her love for ready-to-wear outfits, crisp styles, midi gowns, and bright colours makes her a definite style inspiration.

Let her guide you into the week:

Monday

White pants and a striped black and white shirt—can you find a more classy workwear look than this combination? We doubt it.

Tuesday

This two-toned outfit is perfect for commanding the boardroom. A mix of two colours shows you are fashionable. The puff sleeves and bright colours say, "I am a woman; hear me roar."

Wednesday

A pyjama-like two-piece is always a good idea. This two-piece is comfortable and gorgeous. It’s easy to style and stress free.

Thursday

The simplicity of this gown is its beauty. From the sleeve to the zigzag helm. This gown is gorgeous.

Friday