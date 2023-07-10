5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

Her modest style screams boss lady, and that’s why she’s inspiring all our workwear looks this week.

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace the elegance of tweed to kick-start your Monday! A tweed suit famously originated from Coco Chanel, and it has since been a staple for the classy woman.

Tuesday

A colourful two-piece with feathers at the sleeves? Sign me up. I love how fitted the two-piece is on Anna; a two-piece doesn't have to be loose-fitting.

Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

A tweed romper? I will be there, no matter what. Also, those nude pumps are life-giving. A 10/10 corporate casual look; the only issue is that it should be longer for an office environment or worn with a pop sock.

Thursday

If you want to rock a fierce corporate look, you can't go wrong with a midi dress. Accessorize it with a bow-tie neckline, a pair of red shoes, and a gorgeous bag to create a chic and stylish outfit that isn't over-the-top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday

Cap off your week in grand style with a sexy blazer gown. I love the pop socks with the gown; it's so gorgeous.