5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Alex Unusual

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Monday, another opportunity for gorgeous queens to start afresh and conquer the week looking exceptional.

With her long legs and gorgeous figure, Alex has mastered the art of wearing colourful outfits and silhouettes that work for her.

Be inspired by these outfits:

A pussybow blouse is one for the books, especially one in pink, plus a black skirt is a classic for workwear slay, and black pump heels are heavenly.

A classic workwear outfit is a black bodycon gown. The brown pumps and bag are a nice match with the gown. Understated but elegant.

A two-toned power suit is a sure way to go. Why stick with one colour when you can make a powerful colour combination?

A bodycon midi gown for the win again. The soft lavender colour is beautiful, and it’s certainly one that would get your colleagues talking.

End the week with a flared colourful or print gown, that silhouette is perfect for work.

