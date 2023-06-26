5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Monday

Start your Monday off with a powerful corporate midi gown. Olive is such a great colour because it’s not too dull or too bright and nude pumps are also a classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday

What else says boss lady more than a power suit? Adesua looks exceptional, and you can too in a well-tailored suit. Can you see how the hemline is perfect and there is no excess fabric anywhere? Beautiful. Another favourite thing about this outfit is the add-on collars.

ALSO READ: 5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

A tuxedo suit for the win; instead of a camisole, Adesua went with a monkey jacket, which is super stylish and innovative.

Thursday

This tan midi gown would look exceptional at work, especially if you paired it with a blazer, but it works without one too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday