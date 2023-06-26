ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Temi Iwalaiye

Happy Monday, corporate baddies! Every Monday, we inspire you on how to slay to work, and this one is no exception.

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington [Instagram]
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Start your Monday off with a powerful corporate midi gown. Olive is such a great colour because it’s not too dull or too bright and nude pumps are also a classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

What else says boss lady more than a power suit? Adesua looks exceptional, and you can too in a well-tailored suit. Can you see how the hemline is perfect and there is no excess fabric anywhere? Beautiful. Another favourite thing about this outfit is the add-on collars.

ALSO READ: 5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

ADVERTISEMENT

A tuxedo suit for the win; instead of a camisole, Adesua went with a monkey jacket, which is super stylish and innovative.

This tan midi gown would look exceptional at work, especially if you paired it with a blazer, but it works without one too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolero jackets are certainly not outdated, and Adesua is proof. If denim is allowed in your office, this is a great way to make it look official and classy. Also, I love the corset instead of a camisole and those gorgeous pump heels.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best and worst dressed housemates at the reunion [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Dahmola and Enioluwa in similar outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts