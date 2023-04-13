The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Assisat Diallo

Temi Iwalaiye

Five outfits to inspire your Sallah slay.

Eid al fitr outfit inspiration [Instagram/assisatdiallo]
Eid al fitr outfit inspiration [Instagram/assisatdiallo]

This year's Eid-al-Fitr will likely start on Thursday April 20, 2023 and end on Friday April 21, 2023.

One of the favourite things about the end of Ramadan is Sallah i.e. Eid. We love to see men and women especially dressed to the nines.

Here are five looks from influencer, Assisat Diallo for your Eid mood board.

Olive/green is one of the most flattering colours for women. Love how the elastic stretch keeps her waist cinched and the puffy sleeves too.

There’s something about a black woman in yellow. The buttoned long gown and the dramatic sleeves are extremely gorgeous. It’s the longer version of a shirt dress and we love it.

We have to hail her for always choosing the right colours. Purple is perfect and damask is such a regal material. The material also looks more beautiful when embroidered.

Wearing a shirt outside is very trendy this season, I love the blue outerwear that contrasts with the yellow.

Another rainbow colour for the win. My favourite thing about this outfit is those red boots.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

