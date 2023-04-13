5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Assisat Diallo

One of the favourite things about the end of Ramadan is Sallah i.e. Eid. We love to see men and women especially dressed to the nines.

Here are five looks from influencer, Assisat Diallo for your Eid mood board.

Olive gown

Olive/green is one of the most flattering colours for women. Love how the elastic stretch keeps her waist cinched and the puffy sleeves too.

Pretty in yellow

There’s something about a black woman in yellow. The buttoned long gown and the dramatic sleeves are extremely gorgeous. It’s the longer version of a shirt dress and we love it.

Purple damask

We have to hail her for always choosing the right colours. Purple is perfect and damask is such a regal material. The material also looks more beautiful when embroidered.

Outer shirt

Wearing a shirt outside is very trendy this season, I love the blue outerwear that contrasts with the yellow.

Burst of colour