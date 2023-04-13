This year's Eid-al-Fitr will likely start on Thursday April 20, 2023 and end on Friday April 21, 2023.
5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Assisat Diallo
Five outfits to inspire your Sallah slay.
One of the favourite things about the end of Ramadan is Sallah i.e. Eid. We love to see men and women especially dressed to the nines.
Here are five looks from influencer, Assisat Diallo for your Eid mood board.
Olive gown
Olive/green is one of the most flattering colours for women. Love how the elastic stretch keeps her waist cinched and the puffy sleeves too.
Pretty in yellow
There’s something about a black woman in yellow. The buttoned long gown and the dramatic sleeves are extremely gorgeous. It’s the longer version of a shirt dress and we love it.
Purple damask
We have to hail her for always choosing the right colours. Purple is perfect and damask is such a regal material. The material also looks more beautiful when embroidered.
Outer shirt
Wearing a shirt outside is very trendy this season, I love the blue outerwear that contrasts with the yellow.
Burst of colour
Another rainbow colour for the win. My favourite thing about this outfit is those red boots.
