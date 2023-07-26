ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 original Casio watch collections and where to find them in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMaybrands

The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio]
The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio]

Recommended articles

For generations, wristwatches have been pivotal in helping men and women create and define their own unique styles.

More than most, Casio wristwatches can help anyone anywhere create a strong impression every time they enter a room.

As a Nigerian, it may prove especially tough to find authentic versions of Casio wristwatches to enhance your style.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio]
The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

If you are a man who is keen on improving his wrist game or a woman who cares about sophistication and elegance, these are the five Casio collections you can order in Nigeria today.

Casio pop collection [Maybrands/Casio]
Casio pop collection [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

Casio's pop collection features some of the most vibrant, playful and youthful designs, with watches built for the most fashion-conscious individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timepieces in this collection are trendy and eye-catching and greatly complement contemporary styles that 21st-century youngsters want to pull off with ease.

If your goal is to find a watch that makes a statement about your personality and style, then Casio's pop collection provides the youthful and energetic vibe you need to make it loud and clear in any room.

Casio vintage collection [Maybrands/Casio]
Casio vintage collection [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

You can never go wrong with slapping a vintage Casio watch on your wrist wherever you go. This iconic collection is a blast from the past which efficiently suits your retro style, a testament to Casio's reputation for durability and reliability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timepieces are a recreation of the classic style from the 1980s and 1990s and combine vintage charm with modern functionality.

The vintage collection comes in many shapes, sizes and colours that offer a wealth of options.

Casio sports collection [Maybrands/Casio]
Casio sports collection [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

Casio sports watches are designed to withstand demanding conditions and are built to withstand rough handling, impacts, and water exposure, making them ideal for athletic, fitness and other outdoor activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the useful features of the sports collection include chronograph functions for timing laps or intervals, countdown timers for precise workouts, and multiple alarms to keep users on schedule. Some models also offer heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and distance measurement capabilities that empower athletes to track and analyse their performance.

This collection isn't just tailored to athletic activities but also showcases stylish designs that blend aesthetics with functionality. So it doesn't matter whether you are a professional athlete or someone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

Casio high functional collection [Maybrands/Casio]
Casio high functional collection [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

The timepieces in Casio's high functional collection offer advanced features that efficiently meet the needs of the adventurous.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collection of digital watches ticks three important boxes of durability, reliability, and practicality. It's the collection that represents absolute toughness and can enhance your style, especially during outdoor adventures.

Casio standard collection [Maybrands/Casio]
Casio standard collection [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

The standard collection caters to a wide range of users keen on everyday functional and practical watches with essential features at affordable prices. These watches are known for their simple and classic designs and look great on your wrists.

The standard collection watches are versatile to suit various occasions, whether it's for an evening stroll down your street or your favourite cousin's wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio]
The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos [Maybrands/Casio] Pulse Nigeria

Maybrands is Casio-authorised as a retail partner in Nigeria and is keen to serve Casio lovers with authentic and affordable products for men and women.

The Casio store is located at Shop G04, Ikoyi Plaza, Awolowo Road, Lagos and offers nationwide deliveries.

The store’s contact number is +234 816 955 1029 and can also be reached at info@maybrands-casio.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByMaybrands

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 countries where prostitution is legal

5 countries where prostitution is legal

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

5 original Casio watch collections and where to find them in Nigeria

5 original Casio watch collections and where to find them in Nigeria

New research reveals it costs ₦10,882 to cook a pot of Jollof rice for a Nigerian family in 2023

New research reveals it costs ₦10,882 to cook a pot of Jollof rice for a Nigerian family in 2023

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

You should use these 5 excuses to miss work on short notice

You should use these 5 excuses to miss work on short notice

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Pulse Sports

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria [Instagram]

Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Best aso-ebi styles from Orisa the movie premiere [Instagram]

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

Our favourite looks from Big Brother Naija all stars premiere [Instagram]

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

These celebs embody barbiecore [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie