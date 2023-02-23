5 Nigerian celebrities bringing in the heat with their fashion game right now

Whether they're dressing up or keeping it casual, their fashion game is always on fire, and we're here for it! Let's take a closer look at the celebrities who are bringing the heat with their fashion game right now. Get your favorite snack, sit back, and enjoy:

1) Ebuka

Pulse Nigeria

It would be a crime to talk about fashion icons in Nigeria and not include the one and only Ebuka Uchendu. When it comes to fashion, Ebuka is the king, the pioneer, and the trendsetter. The man is a walking fashion statement, and he knows it.

He's got that effortless swag that makes every outfit he wears look like it was made specifically for him.

From his impeccable suits to his casual wear, Ebuka's fashion game is always on point. You know it's about to go down when he steps out in a new outfit. He's the ultimate fashion influencer and never fails to wow his fans.

So, if you're ever in doubt of what to wear, take a cue from Ebuka Uchendu, and you'll never go wrong. The media personality and TV host understands the assignment for every outfit, and he ALWAYS delivers.

2. Denola Grey

Denola Grey Instagram/ Denola Grey

Denola Grey, whose real name is Adenola Adepetun, is more than just an actor and author - he's a fashion icon who has been revolutionizing men's fashion in Nigeria and beyond.

With his fearless sense of style, Grey has become a true fashionista, earning accolades like Best Dressed Male at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

He has brought a unique twist to men's fashion by seamlessly blending accessories and bold looks, even incorporating elements of femininity in his outfits - and pulling it off with ease!

Grey currently works with Orange Culture, a fashion brand that he also represents as one of their Lagos Fashion Week ambassadors. His fashion choices and confident style are an inspiration to many men who are seeking to take their fashion game to the next level.

3. Toke Makinwa

Pulse Nigeria

Chic and classy are two words that perfectly describe the fashionista, Toke Makinwa. This media personality never shies away from taking fashion risks, and boy does she deliver!

Toke puts the glam in glamour and the show in show business, always bringing her A-game to every event. You can catch her rocking the latest designer gear from Balenciaga to Prada and Gucci, Toke is THAT GIRL.

With a body that's simply to die for, Toke can pull off any look with ease, making all her fans drool. There's no doubt that Toke Makinwa is truly a fashion icon, and her fans would proudly agree. She steals the show on a regular basis, and never backs down when it comes to giving us a great show!

4. Enioluwa

Pulse Nigeria

Gen Z superstar Enioluwa Adeoluwa is taking men's fashion to a whole new level! At just 22 years old, Eni is a writer, public speaker, media personality, and male beauty influencer who's making waves in the fashion industry. Known for his iconic suits, Eniola's fashion sense is as diverse as it is breathtaking.

His passion for beauty, fashion, and skincare is clear in the exquisite style he brings to every outfit. He's a master at bringing fashion and formality together, creating looks that are both classy and unforgettable.

What's more, Enioluwa is currently the first Crocs ambassador for Nigeria, a noteworthy achievement that showcases his unique eye for style. But beyond just being a fashion icon, Eni is also using his platform to empower and inspire others, particularly men in the beauty and skincare industries.

Despite being called feminine and gay, he continues to advocate for redefining masculinity and breaking conventions, showing that true style comes from within.

5. Ayra Starr

It's officially mini skirt season, and no one is slaying the game quite like music star Ayra Starr with her killer fashion sense and signature look of crop tops, mini skirts, and high leather boots (sometimes paired with gloves!). Like her song, Ayra has become a true fashion killer.

Despite some Nigerians complaining about the length of her skirts, Ayra remains unbothered and continues to rock her minis with confidence.