5 most beautiful melanin queens to grace the BBNaija show

Women whose complexions remind you of creamy dark chocolate and are proof that dark is lovely.

5. Wathoni

Wathoni from the lockdown set is a blend of Kenyan and Nigerian beauty, with her broad forehead and deep dimples.

She is a petite dark skin goddess.

4. Vee

Vee of the Lockdown gang is beautiful with or without makeup and she never does too much.

Her beauty is reminiscent of Naomi Campbell, even though we are not big fan of her catwalk.

3. Diane

Another northern belle who thrills us with every picture, maintaining her melanated complexion since her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Her full lips and large eyes certainly add to her beauty and allure.

2. Saskay

This northern belle from the Shine Ya Eye set thrilled everyone with her deep and rich dark skin.

Saskay has an aura about her that attracts everyone, this sort of magnetic attraction is usually reserved for light skinned women, but her melanin glows so brightly it is hard to ignore her.

1. Kim Oprah

When Asa sang, “You are like the beautiful sunrise in the morning” she was certainly referring to Chinonso ‘Kim Oprah’ Opara.

Kim from the Pepper Dem sect is one of those beauties who has flaws and she tops this list effortlessly. She is a strong contender for the most beautiful woman to be on the Big Brother Naija show so far.

Honorable mention

Tolani Baj

Tbaj, the self-acclaimed ‘Bad Bitch’. In Big Brother's house, her beauty was hidden by stress and Betway shorts, but outside the house, her beauty shines through.