5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

1. Paying ridiculous rent in Lekki

Live where your money ‘reach’. Lagos people do this subtle island - mainland discrimination.

Becoming an Influencer means you have to pay an outrageous sum to live where the action happens - Lagos Island. Some pay around 5 million naira for an apartment. That is wild if you are not earning millions. Not only that but your home must be decorated in typical influencer fashion. White paint, potted plants and a wide mirror is the way to go.

Now if you have the money to live in Lekki and a consistent plan on how to keep the money flowing then why not? If you do not have the money, find yourself a nice place on the mainland.

2. Buying new clothes for every event

Pulse Nigeria

If you are paying over N100,000 to be styled for events like twice or thrice a week, you should be getting at least a million a week, if you do not, repeat clothes or buy cheaper pieces, you will not die. Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton repeat clothes. With N15,000 you can buy a really cute dress or shirt, N20,000 can buy nice shoes too. Fashion doesn’t have to be expensive.

3. Being obsessed with followers and not quality videos and pictures

You don’t have to buy followers, work on content, your creativity, work on video editing; those are the things you should focus on, not just your follower count. The more creative and consistent you are, the more visibility you get, the algorithm will favour your quality content.

4. Struggling to keep up with the latest trends

I can’t tell you not to enter a Bolt or Uber or fly business class but always do the most reasonable thing. Do you have to go to the fanciest restaurant or club? Do you have to get that latest drink or wear the latest wigs? Don’t compete with anyone. Pace yourself and put in the work.

5. Not having a long term plan

Long term goals and planning is important. That is why you should not blow all your influencer money, set up a business, invest, buy shares and equity.