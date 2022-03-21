RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The influencer space is saturated in Lagos, but not so saturated that no one can infiltrate.

Influencing is hard work [Pexels]
Influencing is hard work [Pexels]

It is a beautiful world of content creation and thousand and one events, but it has its highs and lows. Being an influencer can be fun and fulfilling but here are some pitfalls upcoming influencers make;

Recommended articles

Live where your money ‘reach’. Lagos people do this subtle island - mainland discrimination.

Becoming an Influencer means you have to pay an outrageous sum to live where the action happens - Lagos Island. Some pay around 5 million naira for an apartment. That is wild if you are not earning millions. Not only that but your home must be decorated in typical influencer fashion. White paint, potted plants and a wide mirror is the way to go.

Now if you have the money to live in Lekki and a consistent plan on how to keep the money flowing then why not? If you do not have the money, find yourself a nice place on the mainland.

Influencing is on it's way to becoming a full fledged career [Pexels]
Influencing is on it's way to becoming a full fledged career [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

If you are paying over N100,000 to be styled for events like twice or thrice a week, you should be getting at least a million a week, if you do not, repeat clothes or buy cheaper pieces, you will not die. Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton repeat clothes. With N15,000 you can buy a really cute dress or shirt, N20,000 can buy nice shoes too. Fashion doesn’t have to be expensive.

You don’t have to buy followers, work on content, your creativity, work on video editing; those are the things you should focus on, not just your follower count. The more creative and consistent you are, the more visibility you get, the algorithm will favour your quality content.

I can’t tell you not to enter a Bolt or Uber or fly business class but always do the most reasonable thing. Do you have to go to the fanciest restaurant or club? Do you have to get that latest drink or wear the latest wigs? Don’t compete with anyone. Pace yourself and put in the work.

Long term goals and planning is important. That is why you should not blow all your influencer money, set up a business, invest, buy shares and equity.

Finally, do not live for the gram, everyone on there is looking for entertainment and will move on as fast. The influencer money will come, plenty of it but find your roots in real life and take some breaks when needed.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

Here's the best way to give your teen the sex talk

Here's the best way to give your teen the sex talk

Will you take back a cheating woman or leave her? 5 men weigh in on this

Will you take back a cheating woman or leave her? 5 men weigh in on this

5 reasons why a hoe phase might not be in your best interest

5 reasons why a hoe phase might not be in your best interest

A rewind to The Future Awards Africa prize 2022 powered by Infinix

A rewind to The Future Awards Africa prize 2022 powered by Infinix

Dear women, here are 4 sexual fantasies men often have

Dear women, here are 4 sexual fantasies men often have

Trending

Get to know Olivia Yace, Miss World second runner up

Olivia is exceptionally beautiful [Instagram/Olivia]

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Erica has a gorgeous smile [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

'Sexiness is a woman loving her body without having to show it all' - Ex- Miss US Andromeda on beauty and trailblazing Nigerian women

Andromeda Peters was Miss US in 2018 [Instagram/AndromedaPeters]

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

See the beautiful faces at the Mango Women's Day event