Chinonso Opara known under the moniker Kim Oprah is an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, a business person, a brand ambassador and influencer.
Style Inspiration: 5 Kim Oprah cool looks
Kim Oprah's style is that intersection between the Millennial and the Gen z.
Kim Oprah is one of the most beautiful women to grace the Big Brother Naija show.
If you were to raid her closet, these are five looks you should take along with you.
1. Plaid but chic
Kim is a sight for sore eyes in this plaid skirt and net top. Plaid mini skirts are retro. They were in fashion in the 90s but, Kim brings them back with a bang.
2. Bandana Delight
This outfit from Sanusi Lagos is giving everything it is supposed to give. It’s original and audacious.
3. Purple and prints
Kim is colorful, bright and causal in this ensemble. This outfit is perfect for an evening date or running around town.
4. Perfectly casual
Miniskirt, white sneakers and a crop top. Talk about how to look young, fab and chic at the same time.
5. The queen of bikinis
When it comes to bikinis, Kim picks the most brightly colored and contemporary pieces, and we love to see them.
