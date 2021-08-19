Kim Oprah is one of the most beautiful women to grace the Big Brother Naija show.

If you were to raid her closet, these are five looks you should take along with you.

1. Plaid but chic

Kim is a sight for sore eyes in this plaid skirt and net top. Plaid mini skirts are retro. They were in fashion in the 90s but, Kim brings them back with a bang.

2. Bandana Delight

This outfit from Sanusi Lagos is giving everything it is supposed to give. It’s original and audacious.

3. Purple and prints

Kim is colorful, bright and causal in this ensemble. This outfit is perfect for an evening date or running around town.

4. Perfectly casual

Miniskirt, white sneakers and a crop top. Talk about how to look young, fab and chic at the same time.

5. The queen of bikinis