5 influencers to follow for fashion inspo

1. Audrey Lunda

Audrey Lunda’s fashion is one for an everyday man who wants to spice up his wardrobe and be the most fashionable version of himself.

With enough styling tips and relatable fashion advice, Audrey has got men covered from jackets to shoes and everything in between.

2. Hafymo

Hafymo’s style is modest. Even though when she started as a fashion influencer she always wore a scarf or a hat, she has ditched that temporarily. Her fashion and style is decent comfortable loungewear and, a lot of structured trousers and jeans.

3. Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom is the King of TikTok transitions and interesting silhouettes. His style is usually genderless and fluid so it is for men who want to push the fashion envelope.

His creativity is out of this world. You can watch his videos many times because they are so interesting. He tries to recreate how marvel superheroes or cartoon characters dress and it is simply out of this world.

4. Prissy Savvy

One thing I love about Prissy is that you can get relatable looks from her. Her feed is not just about aesthetics but actual fashion inspiration.

5. Simimoonlight

Simi is for the plus-sized ladies, and they are for her. She makes looking plus sized so desirable and fashionable. Plus-sized women should follow her for some much-needed inspiration.